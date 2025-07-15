While the Great Lakes that make up Michigan's iconic shape attract residents and visitors alike, the state is home to thousands of incredible inland lakes that offer the perfect beach day. And one Michigan lake has been named one of the nation's best lakes for swimming.

Michigan Lake Named One Of The Best Lakes For Swimming In America

Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best lakes to swim in the USA, featuring easy access, crystal-clear water, and stunning views. The list was narrowed down to 26 beautiful lakes, and surprisingly, it's not one of the Great Lakes in Michigan that makes the list.

Lake Charlevoix is one of America's best lakes for swimming, surrounded by a small town that looks like it's straight out of a novel. Reader's Digest says:

Separated from Lake Michigan by a narrow spit of land, Lake Charlevoix is calmer, more temperate, and less windy than its mighty next-door neighbor. The charming small town of Charlevoix is a dreamy slice of Americana complete with a general store, quirky architecture, and curving cycle paths. Ernest Hemingway was so enthralled by the area that he used it as the setting for his Nick Adams Stories.

Lake Charlevoix is Michigan's third-largest inland lake, where you can enjoy a day of swimming and so many other water-loving activities like kayaking, paddleboarding, and fishing. Or enjoy a day of relaxing on a beach.

Take a dip in one of the nation's best lakes for swimming at Lake Charlevoix.

