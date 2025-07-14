What's new and happening at The Crossroads Mall? If it's been a while since your last visit you've got some catching up to do.

And no, we're not talking yet another carnival in the parking lot.

If you missed the news there's quite a buzz surrounding the Crossroads Mall in Portage. Earlier this year we got some good news regarding the empty former Sears building in the shopping center.

Sadly, they didn't take my idea of turning the facility into indoor pickleball courts which are in such high demand right now. Instead the new family fun center Zap Zone XL will bring mini-golf, go-karts, and even a skating rink to the 158,186 sq. ft. facility. While the grand opening date has yet to be announced we're eagerly awaiting the word.

While retail giants continue to struggle, several new shops have been added to the mall's lineup including tasty tasty Cinnabon. However, the newly opened combo Carvel + Cinnabon has recently closed suddenly and we're not sure why. Locals are looking for clues and all Google says is "temporarily closed." What's all that about?

Name the New Mascot

One of the mall's newest developments is their new mascot. The cool pup is giving serious Cedar Point vibes; what do you think their new name should be? On social media The Crossroads shared,

Unfortunately there's been no update on the horrific parking lot situation which is in dire need of repaving and is honestly out of control.

I recently stopped by to do some shopping and its near impossible to navigate each ginormous-- and deep-- pot hole which swallows your tire whole. It's enough to drive potential shoppers away. I can't risk needing to pay for serious damage from one of those things!

While the new mall mascot is cool, they're not Mr. Crispy-level cool!

