Metro Transit Kalamazoo Hosting 14th Annual Touch-A-Truck

There are tons of public service vehicles that are out on the roads providing a multitude of services to the community. Some of those vehicles are as common vehicles like taxis, delivery vans, police cruisers, and others. Then there are others like limos, buses, ambulances, firetrucks, and more that are just a tad different than what children are used to being in.

Often times, many children have wanted to be or grow up wanting to be a police officer, firefighter, doctor, construction workers, garbage man, etc. That's because all of these careers give them a chance to ride in a vehicle that they consider to be cool. Many times, kids will have a fire or dump truck toy or see one in action once and instantly fall in love.

Are You Going To This Year's Touch-A-Truck

That's why events like Touch-A-Truck were created, to give the children a small glimpse inside of some of the vehicles they find exciting. In Kalamazoo, the Touch-A-Truck event is hosted by the Junior League and has been running for the last 13 years. The announcement of last year's festival marks the 13th iteration and would be the final one run by the Junior League.

Touch-A-Truck Kalamazoo will now be in the hands of Metro Transit who will be hosting this year's festival on July 19th at Bronson Park. The event will be from 11am to 3pm where there will be family fun filled with sirens, lights, and horns.

Children and their families will have the opportunity to sit in driver's seat of the Metro buses, firetrucks, ambulances, and more. You can find more information on the Metro Kalamazoo Facebook post below.