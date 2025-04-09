Parking fees will take effect this summer in this lakeside community in Southwest Michigan.

One of the perks of living in Michigan is getting to enjoy our Great Lakes. How much will all those trips to the beach actually cost you this summer?

Budget cuts and spending freezes mean everyone's pocketbooks are coming up short. As communities across Michigan, big and small, are looking to make a few bucks one town here in Southwest Michigan is hoping to capitalize on the upcoming summer tourist season.

So, what does this mean for your wallet?

Well, if there are any upcoming trips to downtown St. Joseph, Michigan in your future then it means you'll have to pay to park.

According to WMMT on Monday April 7, 2025 St. Joseph city commissioners voted to approve a plan to introduce paid parking in the downtown area beginning this summer. South Bend-area affiliate WSBT adds,

The paid parking will be on the West side of Main Street from 9 to 9...payments can be made at one of 30 pay stations or through an app.

Enforced Year-Round?

While rates are still being finalized what we do know is paid parking enforcement is only during peak summer hours from May 15 through September 15-- which I guess I'm supposed to think is good news?

While I understand the need to pay for highly coveted parking spots in the downtown area I personally have a few concerns such as: who is going to pay for these 30 pay stations really and what will this mean for St. Joseph area locals? Resident reactions on social media include:

"Tourism is supposed augment the expenses normally paid by residents, but in St Joe, residents pay to augment tourism." - Warren Stewart

"I see a business boom in South Haven's future this summer. Parking is still free there" - Libby Lemson

"Big mistake and a big disappointment. I don’t think the money they make from parking will make up for the reduction in visitors, especially locals." - Michelle Nitz Schaefer

