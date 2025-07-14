Many Michigan and Indiana residents consider bread a staple food to keep on hand for enjoyment on its own or with a meal. However, residents of both states are urged to check their pantries for bread that could be life-threatening if eaten.

Major Bread Recall Affects Grocery Stores In Michigan And Indiana

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), nearly 900 loaves of bread sold at various retailers in Michigan and Indiana, including Walmart and Kroger, have been recalled because they may contain undeclared hazelnuts. Consuming the bread could cause severe or life-threatening reactions for people with a nut allergy or sensitivity to hazelnuts. The recall includes the following products:

Hartford Bakery, Inc. has voluntarily recalled six lots of “Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf” bread. The recall was initiated after approximately 883 loaves of bread from six production lots contained visible hazelnuts and were distributed in the wrong packaging. While the "Lewis Bake Shop Artisan Style 1/2 Loaf" packaging states "May contain tree nuts," it does not list hazelnuts as a possible ingredient. An investigation confirmed the loaves were incorrectly packaged. They were sold in a plastic bag marked with the following information:

Lot codes found on the front of the packaging: T10 174010206, T10 174010306, T10 174010406, T10 174020206, T10 174020306, T10 174020406

Net weight on the bottom of the packaging: 12 ounces (340 grams)

UPC on the bottom of the packaging: 24126018152

Expiration date on the front of the packaging: 07/13/2025

Hartford Bakery is urging anyone who has purchased the product not to consume it and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For any questions regarding the recall, you can contact Hartford Bakery directly at 1-812-425-4642.

