Remember those summer nights under the stars, popcorn in hand? Drive-ins may be dwindling, but the memories linger on.

As a child in the 80s, I have fond memories of going to drive-in movie theaters with my parents. But let's be honest, seeing movies like Friday the 13th and Hell Night as a small child was not ideal.

Then, as a teen in the 90s, you could find me hanging with friends at 5-Mile Drive-in, which just recently closed. There was something about hanging with friends, sitting on your truck's tailgate, eating affordable snacks while enjoying a Michigan summer evening, and watching a movie.

It's hard to believe that this form of social entertainment, which was so big in the 1950s through the 1980s, is dying. At one point in the 1960s, there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters. Now there are fewer than 300 nationwide.

Here's a list of the 9 remaining drive-in theaters in Michigan in alphabetical order by city.

9 Drive-in Movie Theaters Still Open in Michigan

Hi-Way Drive-In Theater in Carsonville

Hi-Way Drive-In Theater in Carsonville

Theater Name: Hi-Way Drive-In Theater

City: Carsonville

Address: 2778 E. Sanilac Rd

Capri Drive-In Theater in Coldwater

Capri Drive-In Theater in Coldwater

Theater Name: Capri Drive-In Theater

City: Coldwater

Address: 119 W. Chicago Rd

Ford-Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn

Ford Drive-In in Dearborn

Theater Name: Ford-Wyoming Drive-In

City: Dearborn

Address: 10400 Ford Rd

US 23 Twin Drive-In in Flint

US 23 Twin Drive-In in Flint

Theater Name: US 23 Twin Drive-In

City: Flint

Address: 5200 Fenton Rd

Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theater in Honor

Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theater in Honor

Theater Name: Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theater

City: Honor

Address: 9812 Honor Hwy

Highway 2 Community Drive-In in Manistique

Highway 2 Community Drive-In, Manistique

Theater Name: Highway 2 Community Drive-In in

City: Manistique

Address: 5885 W. US Highway 2

Memory Lane Drive-In in Monroe

Memory Lane Drive-In in Monroe

Theater Name: Memory Lane Drive-In

City: Monroe

Address: 6501 N. Monroe

Getty 4 Drive-In in Muskegon

Getty 4 Drive-In in Muskegon

Theater Name: Getty 4 Drive-In

City: Muskegon

Address: 920 E. Summit Ave

Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth

Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth

Theater Name: Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena

City: Plymouth

Address: 14900 Beck Rd

Sadly, after 62 years in business, the 5 Mile Drive-in in Dowagiac/Sister Lakes closed its doors in 2024. Sunset Drive-in in Hartford also called it quits last year.