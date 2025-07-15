9 Drive-in Movie Theaters Still Open in Michigan
Remember those summer nights under the stars, popcorn in hand? Drive-ins may be dwindling, but the memories linger on.
As a child in the 80s, I have fond memories of going to drive-in movie theaters with my parents. But let's be honest, seeing movies like Friday the 13th and Hell Night as a small child was not ideal.
Then, as a teen in the 90s, you could find me hanging with friends at 5-Mile Drive-in, which just recently closed. There was something about hanging with friends, sitting on your truck's tailgate, eating affordable snacks while enjoying a Michigan summer evening, and watching a movie.
It's hard to believe that this form of social entertainment, which was so big in the 1950s through the 1980s, is dying. At one point in the 1960s, there were more than 4,000 drive-in theaters. Now there are fewer than 300 nationwide.
Here's a list of the 9 remaining drive-in theaters in Michigan in alphabetical order by city.
9 Drive-in Movie Theaters Still Open in Michigan
Hi-Way Drive-In Theater in Carsonville
- Theater Name: Hi-Way Drive-In Theater
- City: Carsonville
- Address: 2778 E. Sanilac Rd
Capri Drive-In Theater in Coldwater
- Theater Name: Capri Drive-In Theater
- City: Coldwater
- Address: 119 W. Chicago Rd
Ford-Wyoming Drive-In in Dearborn
- Theater Name: Ford-Wyoming Drive-In
- City: Dearborn
- Address: 10400 Ford Rd
US 23 Twin Drive-In in Flint
- Theater Name: US 23 Twin Drive-In
- City: Flint
- Address: 5200 Fenton Rd
READ MORE: Wild Wednesdays Return To Binder Park Zoo
Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theater in Honor
- Theater Name: Cherry Bowl Drive-In Theater
- City: Honor
- Address: 9812 Honor Hwy
Highway 2 Community Drive-In in Manistique
- Theater Name: Highway 2 Community Drive-In in
- City: Manistique
- Address: 5885 W. US Highway 2
Memory Lane Drive-In in Monroe
- Theater Name: Memory Lane Drive-In
- City: Monroe
- Address: 6501 N. Monroe
Getty 4 Drive-In in Muskegon
- Theater Name: Getty 4 Drive-In
- City: Muskegon
- Address: 920 E. Summit Ave
Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth
- Theater Name: Summer Drive-In at USA Hockey Arena
- City: Plymouth
- Address: 14900 Beck Rd
Sadly, after 62 years in business, the 5 Mile Drive-in in Dowagiac/Sister Lakes closed its doors in 2024. Sunset Drive-in in Hartford also called it quits last year.
13 Movies That Filmed in Michigan
Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews