Michigan has kicked off a hotter-than-usual summer with record-breaking temperatures across the state. The Great Lakes State has also experienced significant stormy weather, and the extended forecast predicts more severe storms and frigid temperatures to follow.

Cold Temperatures & Major Storms In Michigan's Extended Forecast

Not only has Michigan experienced extreme heat and bouts of heavy rain, but the state has already had more tornadoes than last year and has seen the most tornadoes in over two decades, according to meteorologists. While tornado season typically ends in August, there's another round of storms and a dramatic drop in temperatures right behind it.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Farmer's Almanac extended fall forecast, Michigan will start to see chilly temperatures and thunderstorms beginning Labor Day weekend. Farmer's Almanac says:

September kicks off with a bang—Labor Day weekend brings a mix of weather, with thunderstorms threatening parts of the Midwest and Great Lakes region. The month continues with a tug-of-war between fair weather and storm systems.

Canva Canva loading...

And the wet weather could bring snow earlier to the Great Lakes region this year, according to the almanac:

September and October will be cooler and drier than normal overall. September: Avg. temp 57° (2° below normal); 3.5” rain (slightly above normal). Expect frequent rain, drizzle, and some early snow in the north, with brief warm-ups late in the month.

The Old Farmer's Almanac boasts an average accuracy of about 80% for its weather reports. The long-range predictions are based on historical weather data, solar cycles, and meteorology.

Old Wives Tales About Weather And Why They're Right When you see that there's actually some science behind these, it definitely makes you consider the validity of these old wives tales about weather.