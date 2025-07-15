Major Yogurt Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Michigan And Indiana
Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep yogurt on hand as a delicious and healthy snack. However, residents of both states are being urged to check their refrigerators for a popular brand that could cause serious health risks.
Major Yogurt Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Michigan And Indiana
According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was launched after consumers found plastic fragments, up to an inch in size, which could make them a dangerous choking hazard. The following products are included in the recall:
Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling YoCrunch® products sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper. The voluntary recall affects all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch® yogurts and is isolated only to the separate topper and does not impact the yogurt itself, the FDA says. Some of the most popular flavors include:
- Yo Crunch Vanilla Yogurt with M&M's
- YoCrunch Strawberry Yogurt with Granola
- YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Oreo Pieces
- YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Snickers Pieces
- YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Twix Pieces
- YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Cookie Dough
This recall affects all sizes of YoCrunch, too, including:
- 6-ounce individual cups
- 4-ounce yogurts in four-packs
- 6-ounce yogurts in eight-packs
- 6-ounce yogurts in 18-packs
Consumers who have purchased the affected YoCrunch® products should not consume them. For information on refunds, customers can contact the YoCrunch® Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886.
10 Items Currently Recalled at Michigan Meijer Stores
Gallery Credit: George McIntyre
2025 Food Recalls
Gallery Credit: Ryan Reichard