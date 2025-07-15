Many Michigan and Indiana residents keep yogurt on hand as a delicious and healthy snack. However, residents of both states are being urged to check their refrigerators for a popular brand that could cause serious health risks.

Major Yogurt Recall Hits Grocery Stores In Michigan And Indiana

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was launched after consumers found plastic fragments, up to an inch in size, which could make them a dangerous choking hazard. The following products are included in the recall:

Danone U.S. is voluntarily recalling YoCrunch® products sold at retail stores nationwide due to the potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome topper. The voluntary recall affects all flavors and sizes of YoCrunch® yogurts and is isolated only to the separate topper and does not impact the yogurt itself, the FDA says. Some of the most popular flavors include:

Yo Crunch Vanilla Yogurt with M&M's

YoCrunch Strawberry Yogurt with Granola

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Oreo Pieces

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Snickers Pieces

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Twix Pieces

YoCrunch Vanilla Yogurt with Cookie Dough

This recall affects all sizes of YoCrunch, too, including:

6-ounce individual cups

4-ounce yogurts in four-packs

6-ounce yogurts in eight-packs

6-ounce yogurts in 18-packs

Consumers who have purchased the affected YoCrunch® products should not consume them. For information on refunds, customers can contact the YoCrunch® Consumer Care Line at 1-877-344-4886.

