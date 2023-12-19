Each winter the Mighty Mac belongs to the snowmobiles!

You know about the annual Labor Day Mackinac Bridge Walk and perhaps you've even heard of the Antique Tractor Crossing, but what about the annual "Snowmobile the Mighty Mac" event?

Each year Michiganders from far and wide bring the vintage snowmobiles for an annual ride and comradery in Northern Michigan. The event, which was first held in 2016, invites riders from all over Michigan and the greater Midwest to ride the iconic bridge in a fun and unique way-- via snowmobile!

What Qualifies as 'Vintage'?

In order to be a part of the event and be considered "vintage" the sled must be a minimum of 25 years old and possess either a current permit or a Michigan Historic Registration sticker.

With nearly 178,109 registered snowmobiles in 2021 according to the Michigan DNR, Michigan ranks 3rd behind Wisconsin and Minnesota when it comes to states with the highest numbers of registered snowmobiles.

Each year these vintage sleds make their way across the five-mile long bridge that connects Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas. And the event continues to grow each year!

The inaugural event saw only 38 riders which increased to 83 rider in 2022, finally breaking over 100 riders in 2023! Seeing as Michigan has so many registered snowmobiles I hope this event continues to grow as the years go on.

In addition to the annual snowmobile trek in the winter, you can typically see everything from antique tractors, Jeep enthusiasts, off-road vehicles, Mini Coopers, and even walkers meeting up to cross the bridge in unison.

Check out video from previous years events below:

