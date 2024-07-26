Whether you live in or have visited a small town in Michigan, there's no wonder these charming and scenic towns are popular destinations that people from across the nation want to call their 'home' too. A small town can offer community and connection that you won't find in larger cities. One small town in Michigan is now the fastest-growing city in the state.

One Of Michigan's Smallest Towns Now Named 'Fastest Growing City'

USA.com keeps track of the fastest (and slowest) growing cities in the Great Lakes State and the U.S. While larger cities seem to be where people want to move to for job opportunities, housing, and education, three small communities rank in the top 3 fastest growing cities and #1 might surprise you.

The fastest-growing city according to USA.com is Baraga, Michigan. Located in the Upper Peninsula, Baraga is one of the smallest towns in the Great Lakes State with a population of less than 3,000. But that number continues to grow. According to the data from USA.com, the population of Baraga has a growth rate of 123.74%. Coming in second is the smallest town in Michigan, Pilgrim with a growth rate of 115.79%, and Howell rounds out the top 3 with a 114.47% growth rate.

According to the Village Of Barage website, population growth can be attributed to the economy shifting towards manufacturing, tourism, casino gaming, and government services. As Baraga continues to attract new residents, this small town is on the path to becoming a thriving community that is truly one of Michigan's hidden gems.

