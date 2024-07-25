Birds of Michigan: What You’re Hearing In Your Back Yard

Birds of Michigan: What You&#8217;re Hearing In Your Back Yard

Canva

I'm in my bird watching era!

Seriously, I don't know how or when it started but since turning 35 years old I've suddenly found myself fascinated by the birds in my back yard.

This is the stuff they don't warn you about getting older; I feel like I'm a walking Progressive commercial right now.

Whether it's in my own back yard or it's the birds I encounter on my walks at Asylum Lake Preserve I can't help but wonder which bird am I hearing right now? Thankfully, there's an app for that.

Just with the help of birdwatching apps and local Facebook groups I've already upped my bird-game from the basics. Before you know it I'll be competing in the famous Piedmont Bird Calling Contest!

Threat To Native Species:

Currently in Michigan the biggest threats to our wildlife include habitat loss, invasive species, and climate change. Says the American Bird Conservancy,

While Michigan remains a sanctuary for many species, birds in the state face a number of anthropogenic, or human-caused, threats...Consequences of these threats for birds include: the loss of important tree and forb species, reduced food, fewer safe nesting sites, fewer fledged young, and higher mortality

If you're wondering which of Michigan's 450 native birds you're encountering in your neck of the woods this is the place to start:

