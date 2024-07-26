There's no shortage of incredible restaurants in Michigan where you can grab a quick meal or plan a date night. And no matter what cuisine you're craving, you'll find a spot to enjoy unique dishes. And if you're looking for one of the best Chinese restaurants in America, you'll find it in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Restaurant Now Named 'Best Chinese' Spot In The Nation

Lovefood recently ranked the best Chinese restaurant in America. Spots that offer a variety of favorite Chinese dishes that customers can't stop raving about and where the service also gets a big thumbs up. And one Michigan restaurant packs a big flavor in its menu offerings.

The Peterboro in Detroit, MI ranked best for its creative spin on traditional Chinese food:

The Peterboro is a stylish yet laid-back spot with colorful, industrial-chic decor that serves a contemporary take on traditional Chinese cooking. Standout items include the crab rangoon and inventive twists on classics such as the cheeseburger spring rolls.

Other inventive twists on the food menu include Fried Chicken Bao Buns, Smashed Cucumber Salad, and Chow Fun Noodles. Pair your delicious dish with their signature cocktails like the Sake-tini, Red Cobra, or Lucky Dragon shot. Their signature cocktails are also available to enjoy in buckets as pictured above. No meal is complete without a sweet treat and you can satisfy that sweet tooth with a mouthwatering Chinese Apple Crisp. Try the best Chinese food restaurant in the Mitten and the nation with a stop at The Peterboro in Detroit, MI.

