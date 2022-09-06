We Michiganders know about the annual Labor Day walk across the Mackinac Bridge-- it's tradition! But I'll be the first to admit that I had no idea that during the weekend following the annual Labor Day trek, the Mighty Mac belongs to the tractors.

On Saturday, September 10 the annual Mackinac Bridge Antique Tractor Crossing will take place. Turns out this event has been going on for the last 15 years. Did you have any idea? Here's what to know ahead of this weekend's events:

Nearly 50 antique tractor clubs from not only Michigan, but from all over the country will participate in the annual tractor trek across the bridge. Locations like Kalamazoo, Indiana, and even Texas will be represented. I had no idea this was such a big deal!

Thousands of vintage tractor enthusiasts will make the pilgrimage to Mackinaw City and St. Ignace to spend the weekend "Up North" with fellow farmers and tractor lovers alike. The events surrounding the bridge crossing include a tractor show, games, ice cream social, and vendors, but Saturday is when the real fun takes place!

When Does the Crossing Start?

Tractors will begin staging early Saturday morning from the south end (Mackinaw City side) of the bridge and begin to cross between 8:45-9:00 a.m. These tractors drive "low and slow" so as you can imagine, it takes quite a bit of time for these vehicles to make it from one side to the other. The event typically ends around 2:00 p.m.

Does the Bridge Close to Cars?

Simply stated: No. The Mackinac Bridge remains open to vehicular traffic during the event. However, regular bridge traffic is reduced to one lane while the tractor parade occupies the other. So if you're planning to cross the bridge that weekend, expect traffic to be slower.

Can Spectators Watch?

Typically there is a parade each year where spectators can watch the nearly 1500 tractors pass by. Unfortunately, there is no parade this year due to construction. However, it is still possible to watch the tractors make their trek. More spectator info and details can be found here.

