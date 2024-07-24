A Piece of Kalamazoo Will Live On At American Sign Museum in Ohio

The classic sign from '60s Kalamazoo was collected by the museum nearly 6 years ago.

Now we know its fate!

Located just outside of downtown Cincinnati, Ohio in a tucked away corner of an industrial area you'll find the American Sign Museum.

Dedicated to preserving the, "history of America through a century of signage" the museum is more than just a collection of old signs; it's a glimpse into Americana and the brand names that shaped our country.

Having visited the museum myself several years ago I was fascinated by the elaborate neon signs by big names like McDonald's, Sprite, and countless others that are only a faint memory today, save for these signs.

Even the classic Big Boy makes an appearance!

Kalamazoo locals were excited to see a familiar sight when the American Sign Museum recently shared an update on a new exhibit wing which includes the famous Tot to Teen Village sign:

The Tot to Teen Village sign. The sign is 15ft long, and the only space large to accommodate that length just happened to be the wall of the new classroom – the future home to programs for all ages including tots to teens. Sometimes, things just fit perfectly and this 1966 sign from Kalamazoo, MI is in a perfect spot in its new home.

Seems like everything fit into place perfectly.

I grew up in nearby Allegan and at 35 years old I probably missed all the excitement of shopping at Tot to Teen Village, which from what I can gather is a youth clothing store but maybe it also sold furniture too? Here's what I gathered from the comments:

"The Tot to Teen Village was a treasured, locally owned store in Kalamazoo for 80 years. We loved that store and purchased a dresser there in 2015. It was sad to see it close." - Erin Bee

"My Grandparents owned this store, and it’s so awesome to see its legacy and creativity displayed in the American Sign Museum ; thank you!" - Mike Klok

"Childhood blast from the past. I used to think that place was the coolest. Was so sad to see it go, but so cool to see it here." - Sarah Bauman

