ALERT-Popular Snack Recalled In Michigan May Cause Severe Illness

Many Michigan residents have a favorite go-to snack for a quick bite to hold them over until the next meal. And making sure our snacks contain nutritious ingredients that keep us healthy is a top priority. But there's one snack that could do more harm than good and it's recently been recalled in Michigan as it could cause severe sickness.

Popular Snack Recalled In Michigan May Cause Severe Illness

According to Newsweek, an updated recall of popular snacks has affected 13 states including Michigan. Two products from the Best Express Food Company were voluntarily recalled on June 18, according to an ongoing FDA report. The following products were voluntarily recalled due to the potential presence of an undeclared gluten product:

While both products are made with rolled oats and are branded as "gluten-free," consumer advocacy group testing revealed results above 20 ppm [parts per million] for gluten, according to the Newsweek report. The recall includes 1,419,075 units of Universal Bakery Organic Aussie Bites in 30-ounce packaging and 104,160 units of Universal Bakery Organic Sunrise Energy Bars in 30-ounce and 10-ounce packaging.

People with gluten intolerance or celiac disease should avoid eating the recalled products as it could make them sick. Eating gluten can cause a range of symptoms in people with gluten allergies, including rash, nausea, stomach cramps, diarrhea, or a life-threatening allergic reaction. Lot numbers for the recalled products can be found in the most recent update here.

