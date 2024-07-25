Beware: MI Residents Warned To Avoid These Items Attracting Ticks

Summertime in Michigan means spending more time outdoors and there are more pests to be aware of. One of those pests includes ticks, which are causing concern for residents in the Great Lakes State as cases of Lyme disease rise. And experts are warning Michigan residents to avoid certain items that could attract ticks and lead to potentially deadly bug bites.

Canva Canva loading...

MI Residents Warned To Avoid These Items Attracting Ticks

Based on the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services 2024 Michigan Lyme Disease Risk Map, 81 of Michigan’s 83 counties have a known risk for Lyme disease or potential risk for the disease. Lyme disease is caused by bacteria and is spread through the bite of infected black-legged ticks (also known as deer ticks). MDHHS is urging residents to take precautions to avoid tick bites and avoid these items while enjoying the outdoors, especially in grassy and wooded areas:

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Michigan residents are urged to avoid wearing short-sleeved shirts and open-toe shoes to prevent ticks from latching to exposed skin. Also avoid wearing light-colored clothing which research suggests attracts ticks as they resemble the underside of their preferred hosts (white-tailed deer and field mice). Apply an EPA-registered repellent on exposed skin and do a tick check after every outdoor outing, thoroughly inspecting yourself and your clothing, shoes, bags, kids, and pets. Check the lists below to help identify ticks in Michigan and which counties continue to see cases of Lyme Disease rise.

Read More: This Spice Helps Keep Cockroaches Out Of Michigan Homes

The 5 Most Common Ticks You'll See in Michigan & Diseases They Carry Tick season is here once again. Here are the most common ticks in Michigan you should be on the lookout for. Gallery Credit: Youtube, Michigan.gov