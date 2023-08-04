It something that hasn't happened since 2019, but the time has finally arrived!

Every two years (minus 2021) a group of like-minded motorists gather in northern Michigan for yet another record breaking attempt. We'll soon find out if 2023 is our lucky year once and for all!

As part of a fundraising effort on August 4-5, 2023 thousands of Mini Cooper car owners will gather from far and wide in an attempt to cross the Mackinac Bridge to, "Help make a difference while having fun breaking world records."

Mini on the Mack is a unique road trip that raises funds for research and education at the Van Andel Institute which,

relentlessly pursues breakthroughs for diseases such as cancer and Parkinson’s while also working to train the next generation of scientists through rigorous graduate education and inspired K–12 science programs.

What's the Current Record?

According to the Guinness officials the current world record for "largest parade of Mini cars" is held by the London & Surrey Mini Owners Club for their gathering of 1,450 Minis as part of their London to Brighton Mini Run in 2009.

Previous Mini on the Mack attempts saw registration numbers of 1,328 in 2017 and only 1,300 in 2019-- there was no attempt in 2021 due to the global pandemic.

Other Parades

This gathering of Mini Coopers isn't the only group trek the Mighty Mac sees! Just off the top of my head I know of antique tractor crossings, vintage snowmobile parades, Jeep jamborees, and of course the famous Labor Day bridge walk!

Learn more about past Mackinac Bridge gatherings here.

