WARNING: Produce Recalled From MI, OH, IN Stores Due To Listeria
Making sure we eat enough healthy foods is a top priority for ourselves and our families. And that's why many of us buy plenty of fruits and vegetables. However, Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio are urged to check their refrigerators for produce included in an expanded recall in these states.
According to the FDA, an initial recall from Wiers Farms company only included whole and salad cucumbers sold at Walmart stores in Michigan, Indiana, and Ohio, after routine sampling found potential listeria contamination.
Wiers Farms has expanded the recall to more stores in more states and includes more vegetables. Stores include Walmart, Kroger, Save-a-Lot, and Shop N Save (cucumber, green bell pepper, and pickling cucumber only). The following items are now included in the recall:
Sold at select Walmart stores in CT, DE, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, and WV:
- Wiers Farm Bagged Poblano - UPC 073064202581 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Cubanelle - UPC 073064201836 – 16 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Green Beans – UPC 073064200846 – variable weight bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Salad Cucumber – UPC 073064459619 – 2 lb. bag
- Wiers Farm Bagged Serrano – UPC 073064201829 – 4 oz bag
- Wiers Farm Organic Bell Pepper – UPC 073064201416 – 2-count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Cucumber – UPC 073064201423 – 2-count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Yellow Squash – UPC 073064201447 – 2-count tray
- Wiers Farm Organic Zucchini Squash – UPC 073064201430 – 2-count tray
Sold at Aldi stores in KY, NY, OH, PA, and WV:
- Freshire Farms Bagged Green Beans – 16 oz bag
- Freshire Farms Bagged Jalapenos – 8 oz bag
BULK RETAIL ITEMS SOLD INDIVIDUALLY OR BY THE POUND
- Anaheim peppers
- Cilantro – sold in bunches
- Cubanelle peppers
- Cucumber – whole
- Green beans
- Green Bell Pepper
- Habanero peppers
- Hungarian Wax peppers
- Jalapeno peppers
- Mixed Vegetable Box (shipped to Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio Foodbanks only)
- Mustard Greens – sold in bunches
- Pickling Cucumber
- Plain Parsley – sold in bunches
- Poblano peppers
- Serrano peppers
- Tomatillos
Customers are urged to throw the products away immediately. Wiers Farms can be contacted with questions or concerns at (419) 933-2161 or by email at customercare@wiersfarm.com.
