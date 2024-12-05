ALERT: Driving Too Close to Snow Plows in Michigan Will Cost You

A new Michigan law requires drivers to give snow plows more room or pay a fine.

Michigan recently passed a new law to make the roads safer for everyone including snow plow and salt truck drivers. If you break the "Leaving space between snowplows" law you will get a $100 fine. Below you will find the exact wording of this new Michigan state law from the official Michigan Legislature website,

(1) The operator of a vehicle shall not follow a snowplow more closely than 200 feet.

(2) Subsection (1) does not apply when the operator of a vehicle is legally overtaking or passing a snowplow.

(3) The operator of a vehicle that is not a snowplow who approaches a snowplow from the rear that is stopped at or in an intersection shall stop not less than 20 feet from the snowplow.

(4) A person who violates this section is responsible for a civil infraction.

This new Michigan state law regarding a safe driving distance from snow plows is specific to snow plows operated by the state of Michigan, a county, a county road commission, or a municipality in Michigan.

To put this in perspective, a football field from goal line to goal line is 300 feet. You are now required to remain at least 200 feet from a working snow plow on the road unless you are stopped at an intersection, then you can be as close as 20 feet.

The weather is crazy out there. Be safe!

