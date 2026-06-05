Finding a great meal without spending a fortune is getting harder these days, but one Michigan city is proving you can still eat well on a budget.

This Michigan City Is One Of America's Best Spots For Cheap Eats

Cheapism ranked the best cheap food cities that aren't about fancy restaurants or high-end dining. They’re about authentic flavors, generous portions, and meals that won’t break the bank. And you'll find one Michigan city on the list for its diverse food scene with plenty of affordable restaurants that keep both locals and visitors coming back for more.

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"Detroit’s food scene has deep roots, shaped by Greek immigrants in the early 1900s and later by the city’s Mexican communities. One of its most famous bites is the Detroit Coney dog, a simple hot dog topped with chili and onions that still feels like a taste of local history."

"For Mexican food, the Southwest Vernor Avenue area is one of the city’s best places to explore, with family-run spots serving generous, flavorful meals. Greek restaurants and diners are also part of the city’s everyday food culture. As Detroit continues to grow and change, affordable neighborhood dining remains one of its strengths."

For food lovers looking to stretch their dining dollars, it's easy to see why Detroit landed on the list.

The Ultimate List of New West Michigan Restaurants in 2026 Looking for new restaurants to try in West Michigan in 2026?

From Grand Rapids to Holland, Cascade, Grandville, and East Grand Rapids, a variety of restaurants have opened so far this year, and this gallery keeps track of them all.

You’ll find fresh sandwiches, Caribbean and Indian cuisine, Cajun and seafood boils, late-night bites, comfort food, pizza, and more.

Whether you’re craving a hearty breakfast, a family-friendly dinner, a salad bar, or a late-night snack, there is something new for every taste. This gallery will be updated throughout the year as more restaurants open, so check back often to see what is new and worth trying! Gallery Credit: Janna