Move over, Tulip Time! It's the peonies' turn to shine.

Officials at one of the "world's premiere collections", the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden at the University of Michigan's Nichols Arboretum in Ann Arbor, say the blossoms are officially at peak bloom.

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Here's What Makes This Collection So Special:

Now in its 104th year, the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden remains one of Michigan's most beloved spring attractions. Donated by pharmaceutical entrepreneur W. E. Upjohn and planted in 1922, the collection first opened to the public in 1927.

Today, thousands of colorful blooms transform the Ann Arbor garden each June, attracting flower lovers from across the state, and beyond! In fact, this year the collection has already drawn 100,000 visitors, according to Ann Arbor News. Adds Detroit's WXYZ,

The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden at the University of Michigan features one of the largest collections of historic — pre-1950 — herbaceous peonies in North America and likely the world.

Visiting the Garden:

Be prepared for large crowds, especially on weekends, and parking can be tight. That's why there is a free shuttle on weekends from Mitchell Field. The shuttle runs 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and runs every 15-20 minutes, and it takes you straight to Nichols Arboretum Peony Garden. The garden is open from sunrise to sunset daily and admission is free. Find more information here.

Did You Know That There's A Japanese Garden and Koi Pond in Lansing? If you're looking for a way to enjoy some gorgeous Michigan weather in Lansing, I would highly recommend the Shigematsu Japanese Garden and Koi Pond by Lansing Community College near Downtown. It's a quiet, peaceful, and gorgeous spot to eat your lunch, take in the views, and feed the fish for a quarter. Take a peek inside this hidden gem of Lansing. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews