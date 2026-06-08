Gas-X Recalled In Michigan Over Potential Chemical Contamination
Michigan residents are warned to check their medicine cabinets for Gas X products that may potentially be contaminated.
Gas-X Recalled In Michigan Over Potential Chemical Contamination
Gas-X capsules sold across the country are being recalled due to a potential chemical contamination from a machine leakage during packaging, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Propylene glycol is a colorless, mostly odorless liquid used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications. It is considered safe in small, regulated amounts, according to WebMD. However, ingesting contaminated softgels could cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Here's what to look for:
Four lots of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels are impacted by the recall, sold between April 13, 2026, and May 14, 2026, including:
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