Michigan residents are warned to check their medicine cabinets for Gas X products that may potentially be contaminated.

Gas-X Recalled In Michigan Over Potential Chemical Contamination

Gas-X capsules sold across the country are being recalled due to a potential chemical contamination from a machine leakage during packaging, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Propylene glycol is a colorless, mostly odorless liquid used in food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and industrial applications. It is considered safe in small, regulated amounts, according to WebMD. However, ingesting contaminated softgels could cause nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Here's what to look for:

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Four lots of Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels are impacted by the recall, sold between April 13, 2026, and May 14, 2026, including:

Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels 120 count. UPC: 300674350419, lot numbers: TL8K, YH9X and YH9Y, expiration date: Nov. 30, 2028. These were distributed from April 13 through May 5, 2026.

Gas-X Extra Strength Softgels 72 count. UPC: 300439005721, lot number: X78N, expiration date: Nov. 30, 2028. These were distributed from May 5 through May 14, 2026.

The medication features green capsules packaged in a box with a green band.

Haleon said it has not received any reports of adverse events with this recall. Anyone who has experienced problems that may be related to taking this product should contact their physician or healthcare provider.

Customers who purchased products matching the lot numbers are urged to stop taking the pills immediately and contact the company for a return and reimbursement.

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