Indiana Skies May See Hazy Glow As Saharan Dust Reaches U.S.

If it's not haze from Canadian wildfires, it's dust traveling nearly 5,000 miles from North Africa to Indiana.

According to local weather reporters, dust making its way from the Sahara Desert to the Midwest is actually pretty common in summer months. What can we expect to see here in The Hoosier State?

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According to a post from Indiana Weather Online, we could really be in for a show this coming week:

Our first wave of Saharan dust is working its way across the Atlantic and Caribbean right now! High pressure is expected to help pull this dust north into the Mississippi and Ohio Valleys next week! This dust originated as a dust storm over the Saharan desert in Northern Africa!

This news comes on the heels of a fiery meteor seen streaking across the sky by residents in Indiana and Michigan. Actually, now we're getting word of an incoming solar storm which could make the northern lights viewable in Indiana late Thursday (June 4) into Friday morning.

Seriously, we get all sorts of wild weather phenomenon here in The Hoosier State!

Thankfully, the weather experts say the dust will be so high up in the atmosphere (10-15,000' high) that weather quality will remain unaffected. Just be on the lookout for any vibrant and fiery orange sunsets. Find more information from Indiana Weather Online here.

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