Bronco The Mac Event Returns To Michigan For 2024

Ever seen a bunch of Ford Broncos cross the Mackinac Bridge?

Well, you're about to.

Each year clubs and groups from across Michigan-- and beyond-- make annual treks across the "Mighty Mac" and I can't help but get a kick out of it myself.

Seriously, there's something for everyone! Want to cross the Mighty Mac in an antique tractor? There's an event for that.

Want to cross the Mackinac Bridge in a vintage snowmobile? There's an event for that. I knew about the Jeep, Mini Cooper, and the ATV/ORV crossing but this one was new to me:

"Bronco the Mac" 2024 is officially a go!

Perhaps the reason this is the first time I'm hearing of this event is because it only just started last year. It appears as if the inaugural event in 2023 was such a success they decided to do it all over again.

Here's what we know about this year's event:

Hundreds of Ford Bronco's old and new are invited to participate in a parade across the world's 5th largest suspension bridge. The weekend-long event will kickoff Friday, June 7 at Little Bear East Arena in St. Ignace.

Vehicles will begin staging at 7:30 a.m. before being escorted across the Mackinac Bridge at 10:00 a.m. After making the nearly 5 mile trek back to Mackinaw City the fun will continue with obstacle courses, scavenger hunts, guided rides, and a trip to Mackinac Island on Sunday.

Basically, it's a weekend of taking in the sights and scenery of Pure Michigan while cruising in your favorite ride. Who knows, you might even meet a new friend or two! Find more details on the event here.

