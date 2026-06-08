Yes You Can Jet Ski From Wisconsin To Michigan

Be honest, did you even know this was a possibility?

I've heard about teens crossing Lake Michigan via paddle board to raise money for charity. Heck, there's even a story about a fellow who crossed the Great Lake in a bathtub in 1969! However, I never even considered making the trek from Wisconsin to Michigan by jet ski-- until now.

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I was just doing my typical Tiktok doomscrolling session when a wild video came across my feed. Tiktok user @taracesarettirussell appeared to be at a local marina in Grand Haven, Michigan, when a group of jetskiers came riding up from Wisconsin. Asks Tara, "Can you tell me where you just came from?"

As someone unfamiliar with that "jet ski life" I can't help but wonder if this is a common occurrence?

Clearly, we have some questions. First of all, is that even a safe thing to do? I suppose as long as someone knows where you're heading and when to expect you, it is. Also, how long does the cross-lake trip take?

"Crossing Lake Michigan on a seadoo? Damn. They’re braver than I am." - Sammerjo01

"this would give me a panic attack as soon as the land started to disappear" - Ken Miller765

"I mean it’s a 3.5 hour ferry ride jet ski probably doing it in 2.5 hours" - user9782180578151

"No different than Ft. Lauderdale to the Bahamas" - Rick | Metro Detroit Realtor

Again, this is probably something that happens more frequently than I realize, but it blew my mind! I wonder what these fellows did upon reaching the shores of Grand Haven?

LOOK: Lake Michigan Beach Named One of the Best 'Secret' Beaches in U.S. Northern Michigan's South Manitou Island has been named among the best 20 "secret" beaches in the U.S. by Southern Living Magazine

Within Sleeping Bear Dune's National Lakeshore , South and North Manitou Island are part of an island chain in Lake Michigan that extends north to the Straits of Mackinac.

According to the National Park Service , "The island consists of a ridge of tilted layers of limestone, buried under a blanket of glacial debris. It features unique sand dune formations, 10 miles of beaches, and a grove of old growth white cedars that date back over 500 years." Gallery Credit: Janna