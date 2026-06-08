Yes You Can Jet Ski From Wisconsin To Michigan
Be honest, did you even know this was a possibility?
I've heard about teens crossing Lake Michigan via paddle board to raise money for charity. Heck, there's even a story about a fellow who crossed the Great Lake in a bathtub in 1969! However, I never even considered making the trek from Wisconsin to Michigan by jet ski-- until now.
I was just doing my typical Tiktok doomscrolling session when a wild video came across my feed. Tiktok user @taracesarettirussell appeared to be at a local marina in Grand Haven, Michigan, when a group of jetskiers came riding up from Wisconsin. Asks Tara, "Can you tell me where you just came from?"
@taracesarettirussell #fyp #grandhavenmichigan #badass #wisconsin ♬ original sound - Tara Russell
As someone unfamiliar with that "jet ski life" I can't help but wonder if this is a common occurrence?
Clearly, we have some questions. First of all, is that even a safe thing to do? I suppose as long as someone knows where you're heading and when to expect you, it is. Also, how long does the cross-lake trip take?
"Crossing Lake Michigan on a seadoo? Damn. They’re braver than I am." - Sammerjo01
"this would give me a panic attack as soon as the land started to disappear" - Ken Miller765
"I mean it’s a 3.5 hour ferry ride jet ski probably doing it in 2.5 hours" - user9782180578151
"No different than Ft. Lauderdale to the Bahamas" - Rick | Metro Detroit Realtor
Again, this is probably something that happens more frequently than I realize, but it blew my mind! I wonder what these fellows did upon reaching the shores of Grand Haven?
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