Temperatures will climb this week, but thunderstorms could crash the party. Let's take a closer look at what to expect.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, June 8th, 2026, through Sunday, June 14th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Wednesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 91.

Chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 91. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 89. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 64.

Mostly cloudy skies with a possible thunderstorm. Low 64. Friday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of early morning showers. High 83.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of early morning showers. High 83. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 60.

Mostly clear skies. Low 60. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 61.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 80.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65. Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 93.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 93. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 70. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 90.

Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 64.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 64. Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of early morning showers. High 83.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of early morning showers. High 83. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 61.

Mostly clear skies. Low 61. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 85.

Mostly sunny skies. High 85. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 61.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 61. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 80.

Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 86. Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms. Low 68.

Showers and thunderstorms. Low 68. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 84. Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Partly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 67. Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 92.

Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 92. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71.

Partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 71. Thursday: Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 90.

Partly sunny skies with showers and thunderstorms. High 90. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 62.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 62. Friday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of early morning showers. High 82.

Mostly sunny skies with a chance of early morning showers. High 82. Friday Night: Mostly clear skies. Low 63.

Mostly clear skies. Low 63. Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. High 84.

Mostly sunny skies. High 84. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 62.

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Low 62. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 77.

These 5 Michigan Weather Records May Never Be Broken These five weather records that have happened in Michigan are so extreme there's a good chance they'll never be broken again. Gallery Credit: Big Joe Pesh