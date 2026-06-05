It's officially beach season in Michigan, and if you're planning a summer getaway, you don't have to travel far to find some of the most stunning beaches for a day of fun on the water and soaking up the sun on the sand. From popular Lake Michigan destinations to quieter shoreline escapes, Michigan is packed with beautiful beach towns that make summer here hard to beat.

These Are The Best Beaches In Michigan, According To USA Today

USA Today ranked the top spots for beachfront fun, and Michigan is home to some of the best beaches in the state for soaking up summer.

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With hundreds of miles of freshwater shoreline along the Great Lakes, there's no shortage of places to swim, relax, walk the dunes, or catch an incredible sunset.

Whether you're planning a weekend getaway or just a quick beach day, Michigan has something for everyone. From lively beach towns packed with restaurants and shops to quieter hidden gems perfect for unwinding by the water.

Many of the state's most popular beaches are located in charming lakeside communities, making it easy to turn a day at the beach into a full weekend advnture. Here are the 10 best beaches in Michigan.

Michigan’s Best Beaches for 2026: Discover the Top 10 Eighteen beaches across the state were nominated for the title of “ Best Michigan Beach ”in the 2026 USA Today 10Best readers’ poll, but only 10 could make the final list.

From iconic Lake Michigan shorelines to hidden gems along Lake Superior and inland lakes, these stunning Michigan destinations were selected by a panel of travel experts before being put to a public vote. Check out the Top 10 Michigan beaches for 2026, plus the contenders that fell just short of the list.

Gallery Credit: Janna