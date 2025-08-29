We saved this news for the end of summer.

After you've already spent months splashing around in the untamed waters of the Great Lakes we're curious to know-- have you ever stopped to think about which of Michigan's Great Lakes is the most snake-infested?

Because we have!

Not long ago the popular blog A-Z Animals shared a list of the most snake-infested waters in the entire nation and unfortunately the Great Lake included among them is:

Lake Erie

Just how bad is it? Well, here are the numbers from A-Z Animals:

The population of Lake Erie water snakes is approaching 12,000...The Lake Erie watersnake [sic] is a smallish nonvenomous snake native to Lake Erie’s islands...The rocky beaches of the Lake Erie islands it calls home provide plenty of opportunities for sunbathing and concealment.

Cool, cool. That's not terrifying at all!

I guess the good news, if there is any, is that the water snake poses a minimal threat to humans and pets. Of the native water snake A-Z Animals adds,

This snake is highly semiaquatic, as its name implies, but spends a good portion of time on land. When it’s in the water, it’s usually within about 150 yards from shore. The body is pale grey to dark brown, with a subtle pattern of darker grey or brown bands.

I guess as the old adage goes, "They're more afraid of you than you are of them." That makes me feel better, but only slightly.

Other lakes included among the list of America's most snake-infested included:

Lake Hartwell, Georgia

Lake Gaston, Virginia

Lake Texoma, Texas

Lake Okeechobee, Florida

Lake Sweetwater, Texas

Collinsville Lake, Oklahoma

