Michigan Confirms First Human Case Of West Nile

Health officials across the state of Michigan are in charge of making sure that we know and take advantage of all of the information they provide us about the dangers to our health that exist within our communities. Sometimes those dangers are regional and only affected certain areas, and other times, there can be more wide spread alerts,

One of the things that health officials are watching closely for are diseases in humans, livestock, and even those that can be passed between the two specimens. There are hundreds of virus and diseases roaming the Earth, that can cause serious illness and sometimes even death upon exposure.

One of the specimens they watch closely are mosquitos, as there are several different species of mosquitos in Michigan, and some of them are known to carry some vicious diseases and viruses. West Nile Virus is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne illnesses that the Michigan health officials test for regularly.

Did You Hear There Is A Human Case Of West Nile Virus In Michigan?

Recently, they have found West Nile Virus in mosquitos in multiple counties across the state including Bay, Kalamazoo, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Saginaw, Tuscola and Wayne counties. Unfortunately, West Nile Virus didn't stop with the mosquitos as Michigan health officials confirmed some horrible news.

Health officials say the virus was detected in a Livingston County resident. MDHHS did not release any additional information on the resident. The first human case in 2024 was also detected in Livingston County.

Mosquito-borne West Nile Virus Detected In Kalamazoo County

They also shared these tips on how to protect yourself from mosquitos that may be carrying West Nile Virus:

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) registered insect repellent. All EPA-registered insect repellents are evaluated for safety and effectiveness and will contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol as the active ingredient. Repellents containing a higher percentage of the active ingredient typically provide longer-lasting protection. Always follow the product label instructions.

Be careful using repellent on the hands of children, as it may irritate the eyes and mouth.

Get rid of mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water around your home.

Turn over any type of container that can collect water. Once a week, empty out items that hold water, such as tires, buckets, planters, toys, pools, birdbaths, pet bowls, flowerpots, and trash containers.

Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains.

Treat standing water that cannot be eliminated, such as retention ponds or drainage ditches, with a mosquito larvicide. Mosquito larvicide is easy to use and can be purchased at most home improvement stores.

Wear protective clothing such as long-sleeved shirts and pants.

Limit outdoor activity from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Maintain window and door screens to keep mosquitoes out of buildings. Do not prop open doors.

Be aware of the symptoms of West Nile like high fever, muscle weakness, confusion and severe headache and get tested as soon as possible to avoid the more serious and life threatening symptoms.