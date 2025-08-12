Is it too early to be talking about Christmas?

Well, the very first Spirit Halloween of the season just opened in Michigan so I'd say it's only a matter of days before Christmas starts appearing on the shelves at your local Meijer store.

Get our free mobile app

In preparation for the festive holiday season a Michigan tree farm has just shared the exciting news they have been chosen for the distinct honor of providing the official White House Christmas tree.

White House Christmas Tree White House Christmas Tree, Blue Room - Getty Images loading...

A recent National Christmas Tree Association competition crowned local West Michigan tree farm, Korson's Tree Farm, as the National Grand Champions for 2025. The Sidney, Michigan area family shared the big news on their social media writing,

We will be supplying the White House Christmas tree this December! A huge thank you to our team for helping us with this achievement. We cannot thank everyone on the farm enough!

Did you know Michigan is one of the nation's top 3 Christmas tree suppliers?

According to the National Christmas Tree Association members from the organization have presented the White House with the official Christmas tree since 1966. Each year the tree is on display in the Blue Room. Adds the NCTA,

Each year, NCTA hosts a national tree contest, at which growers, industry experts and consumers vote to select the Real Christmas Tree grower who will provide the official White House Christmas Tree. To qualify for the national contest, growers must first win their state or regional competitions, so being named National Grand Champion is quite an achievement.

Korson's Tree Farm is a wholesale retailer and does not sell to the public.

10 Christmas Towns In Michigan To Get You In The Holiday Spirit These magical Christmas towns in Michigan are the perfect spots to enjoy the holiday season. Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson