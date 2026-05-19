Imagine a Michigan where tornadoes are becoming the new normal. The numbers are staggering and the implications are real, especially for the communities caught in the path.

Reports have shown that tornado alley has been expanding for decades. That's right, not shifting, but getting larger. Michigan is a prime example of that expansion. For example, as of May 18th, the National Weather Service has confirmed 15 tornadoes that have touched down in the Mitten state already in 2026. To put that in perspective, Michigan averages 13 to 16 tornadoes a year.

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In 2025, Michigan was hit by 33 tornadoes. That is the third most confirmed twisters in the state's history. Michigan had 18 confirmed tornadoes in both 2023 and 2024. That means we have had more tornadoes each of the last 4 years in a row above the state average. That is not a great trend.

The most tornadoes Michigan has ever seen in one year were 39 back in 1974. If you're a numbers nerd, you can tap here to see how many tornadoes have hit Michigan by year, dating back to 1951.

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Overall, the United States had 1,910 confirmed tornadoes in 2024. That is the highest number in over 25 years, according to Statista.com.

Old Tornado Alley States

Texas

Louisiana

Oklahoma

Kansas

South Dakota

Iowa

Nebraska

New Tornado Alley States

Texas

Oklahoma

Kansas

Nebraska

South Dakota

Iowa

Minnesota

Wisconsin

Illinois

Indiana

Missouri

Arkansas

North Dakota

Montana

Ohio

Portions of Colorado

Portions of New Mexico

Portions of Wyoming

Portions of Michigan

Tornado season in Michigan usually lasts from late March into early June. However, there is still a risk of tornadoes through August.

These Are The 10 Deadliest Tornadoes In Michigan's History Here are some of the worst cases of tornadoes in Michigan’s history as the Lansing State Journal documents on their map