Thunderstorms kick off the week, but don’t worry, sunshine is just around the corner. Let’s see how the forecast unfolds.

Below, you'll find the weather forecast for the week of Monday, May 18th, 2026, through Sunday, May 24th, 2026, for the following Southwest Michigan counties: Calhoun, Kalamazoo, and Van Buren Counties. (Source: National Weather Service)

Calhoun County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 86. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 67.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 67. Tuesday: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84.

Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. High 84. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 51.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 51. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 64.

Mostly sunny skies. High 64. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 63.

Mostly sunny skies. High 63. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 46.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 46. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 69.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 69. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 53.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 53. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 73.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 73. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 55.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 55. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 78.

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Kalamazoo County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 86. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 66. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with high wind gusts. High 83.

Showers and thunderstorms with high wind gusts. High 83. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 49.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 49. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 63.

Mostly sunny skies. High 63. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 41. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 64.

Mostly sunny skies. High 64. Thursday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 45.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 45. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 70.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. High 70. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 52.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 52. Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 74.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 74. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54. Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. High 79.

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Van Buren County 7-Day Forecast

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms. High 86.

Showers and thunderstorms. High 86. Monday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms. Low 65. Tuesday: Showers and thunderstorms with high wind gusts. High 82.

Showers and thunderstorms with high wind gusts. High 82. Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 48.

Mostly cloudy skies with rain showers. Low 48. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. High 59.

Mostly sunny skies. High 59. Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy skies. Low 44.

Partly cloudy skies. Low 44. Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High 67.

Mostly sunny skies. High 67. Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 47. Friday: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 69.

Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. High 69. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 52.

Mostly cloudy skies with showers. Low 52. Saturday: Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 73.

Partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. High 73. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54.

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 54. Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High 78.

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