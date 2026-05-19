It's the season of throwing all things on the grill in Michigan. But when you're ready to hang up the tongs and let someone else handle the slow-smoked favorites, you won't regret stopping by one of America's most iconic BBQ joints found in the Great Lakes state.

Michigan Spot Named One Of America's Most Iconic BBQ Restaurants

Business Insider named the most iconic or beloved barbecue joints in every state, from nationally known institutions to side-of-the-road smokehouses that have become local legends. Many of the spots or their pitmasters have won major accolades, and some have appeared on mainstream TV. And one Michigan restaurant lands on the list, renowned for its rich, smoky meats, delicious sides, and flavor-packed sauces.

Get our free mobile app

Slows regularly appears on lists of the best barbecue in Michigan and has also been featured on TV. Business Insider says:

"Slows has been a staple of the Detroit neighborhood of Corktown for over 20 years, per Eater. It gained such a following that its Yardbird sandwich (smoked chicken, mushrooms, cheddar, bacon, and house honey mustard barbecue sauce) was featured on an episode of "Adam Richman's Best Sandwich in America."

And the sandwiches aren't the only thing you'll want to sink your teeth into at Slows Bar BQ. Enjoy an order of saucy burnt ends, award-winning ribs, mac and cheese, pit-smoked baked beans, coleslaw, and a side of cornbread.

Pair any of their amazing BBQ dinner choices with a cold craft beer or a Slows Sangria.



20+ Michigan Restaurants Locals Recommend To Out-Of-State Visitors (2026) Michigan is a big place with multiple peninsulas, all with incredible restaurants from lakeshore to lakeshore and everywhere in between. If you're visiting, you can't afford to waste time eating bad food - that's why these 20+ restaurants recommended by locals are guaranteed to satisfy your taste buds.

List made based on this post. Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill