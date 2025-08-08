This means "spooky season" is officially underway here in Michigan!

Ready or not-- the kids will soon be back in school, there will be early morning frost on your windshield, and the leaves will begin to fall. I know we've barely made a dent in August, but local meteorologists say we've already seen our last 9:00 p.m. sunset.

There's no such thing as an endless summer!

Sadly, summer can't last forever. Heck, back to school supplies have been out snice the Fourth of July! However, there's one sure sign of fall's imminent arrival. It's a universal sign of all things dark, dreary, and macabre:

Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Open Google Maps/Canva loading...

We all used to complain, well maybe it was just me, that stores seemed to put out Halloween decorations earlier and earlier each year. Well, would you believe the first Spirit Halloween location has already opened for the 2025 season here in Michigan?

According to a post from The Crossroads Mall on Facebook the first location to open this year is located inside the Portage, Michigan mall:

IT’S SPOOKY SEASON! Spirit Halloween is officially OPEN FOR BUSINESS! Costumes, decorations, makeup & more – everything you need to haunt in style!

Oddly enough I was just stalking Spirit Halloween's website the other day because I knew the timing had to be close; I could feel it in my bones!

When I looked earlier this week there were plenty of Spirit Halloween stores listed across Michigan but most said "Opening in August", "Opening in September", or simply "Coming soon." As of this writing the Portage location, which opened on Thursday, August 7, appears to be the only location open in the entire state. Find more Michigan locations here.

According to The Crossroads Spirit Halloween's hours of operation are:

Mon–Fri: 11 AM – 7 PM

11 AM – 7 PM Sat: 10 AM – 7 PM

10 AM – 7 PM Sun: 12 PM – 6 PM

