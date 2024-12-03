How Many Christmas Trees Does Michigan Produce Each Year?

Michigan is the nation's 3rd largest Christmas Tree supplier. Essentially, Christmas starts in Pure Michigan!

I have fond memories of annual family outings to the u-cut tree farms in West Michigan. However, The Mitten isn't necessarily what comes to my mind when I think about Christmas tree farms.

Instead, I think of states like Vermont and New Hampshire. You know, places where all those classic Christmas movies take place like White Christmas and Holiday Inn.

In fact, Oregon is the top producer of Christmas trees in the nation followed by North Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin. But just how many Christmas tree does Michigan actually contribute for Christmas cheer?

According to the Michigan Ag Council there are approximately 37,000 acres in the state dedicated to commercial Christmas tree production. In addition to tree sales wreaths, garland and other cut greenery make this a $40 million industry!

Sources say there are between 25-30 million real trees sold in the U.S. annually and we can expect about 2 million of those to come from the Great Lakes State; you're welcome, America! Adds the Ag Council,

Michigan Christmas trees are good for the environment, the economy, and the spirit.

We couldn't agree more! However, I did see a sobering video on Tiktok out of North Carolina recently. One of the nation's oldest Christmas tree farms was hit by the devastating floods of Hurricane Helene.

If Michigan's tree industry is worth $40 million, what will these losses in North Carolina look like? The owner of Avery Farms tells CNN he and his family will be dealing with this loss for the next 10 years. More below:

