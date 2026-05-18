This isn’t just about season dates or fees. The new changes affect how deer hunting works across Michigan, especially in the Lower Peninsula.

These New Regulations Will Take Effect for the 2026-27 Deer Seasons:

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It's not even Memorial Day, the unofficial kickoff to summer yet, and somehow we’re already talking about deer season!

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR), the Natural Resources Commission (NRC), the group with the, "exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and establish hunting regulations" has approved several changes for the upcoming 2026–27 deer hunting seasons.

While I’m not a hunter myself, growing up in rural Allegan means I know exactly what opening day looked like when half the student body was missing! I know these changes will matter to a lot of people, so here’s what you need to know.

Changes For 2026 Deer Season:

Fewer restrictions, in some areas

Muzzleloader season is reduced from 10 days to 3 days

Early antlerless season will run alongside Liberty Hunt in September

Late antlerless firearm season starts earlier and will run through January 1st

More firearms are now legal statewide during deer season

More Changes Coming in 2027:

Lower Peninsula will move to a one-buck limit per hunter

per hunter Combination licenses will allow different buck and antlerless options

A pilot program may allow a second buck, if conditions are met

Hunters, soon you will have to plan your seasons very differently. While the Michigan DNR is currently updating their websites and pamphlets to reflect this new information, you can find it here. Reactions to their social media post include:

"Lots of non-hunting spouses will be getting licenses again." - Steve W.

"Thank you MDNR. These changes were long overdue and in about 3-5 years michigans deer herd will be healthier and will start to attract more out of state hunters again." - Troy N.

"Whole lot of “eliminations” in the recap." - Mike H.

What Do You Think of the DNR's New Regulations?

Update: More Animals Added to Michigan's Year-Round Hunting List The Michigan DNR has added the following animals to the state's year-round hunting list. Land owners may kill these animals on their property with no special permits required. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon

Michigan Car - Deer Collisions: A 5 Year County-by-County History Thanks to Michigan Traffic Crash Facts , here's a county-by-county look at vehicle deer collisions over a 5-year period, using the latest available data from 2020-2024. Let's start the countdown with the county with the fewest crashes in the last half-decade. Gallery Credit: Scott Clow