Tariff Experts Say Michigan Residents Should Start Holiday Shopping Now

The holidays are right around the corner as we are about to enter the fall. Everyone is beginning to ask their families, friends, and loved ones what they would like for Christmas, looking at what the menu will be, and travel plans to get everyone together. This time of year, is always one of the most expensive periods of the year, but if done correctly, you can save yourself some money.

This year, that will be significantly harder to achieve as the tariffs continue to take effect on our lives. President Donald Trump has a vision for imported and exported tariffs and how they can fund the country, many Americans just don't think the administration thought about all of the possible impacts.

We have slowly seen those tariffs begin to affect both our wallets and lives as imported products have become more expensive and have been taking a longer time to get to our doorsteps. This isn't a problem that will be going anyway any time soon, which means tariffs will surely affect our holiday shopping.

Have You Started Holiday Shopping Yet?

WWMT via MSN reports:

Many of the top toys on the market come from China, and with the tariff situation seemingly changing every day, consumers are left wondering when they should begin shopping for the holiday season. Economic experts anticipate a more expensive holiday season, but some advice waiting a bit longer to get toy shopping done when the prices drop after the tariff situation settles.

Read More: FBI Warns Michigan Residents Of New Package Scam

There are many people who have already finished all of their holiday shopping, and the experts are telling everyone, if you haven't started then you may want to get a move on it before your holidays turn out differently than you would like.