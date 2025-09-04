No previous sea shanty singing experience is required!

The viral TikTok trend has given the centuries-old tradition new life in the digital era. Now, Great Lakes area shantyman Ben Traverse is hosting a communal sing-along experience-- and you're invited.

"Pirates weren’t good singers, and you don’t have to be either!" - Portage District Library

Who could escape those viral sea shanties on TikTok? Not me! There’s just something oddly catchy, and kind of haunting, like echoes of a long-forgotten life at sea. Admit it-- you've belted out your own version of "Hoist the Colors" in the shower, haven't you?

The Portage District Library is inviting all residents, members and non-members alike, to take part in the tradition of communal singing as Traverse leads a rousing round of sea shanty singalongs.

Save the date for Saturday, September 6 as your ship sets sail for the Portage District Library located at 300 Library Lane. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. and registration is required, although being a library member isn't.

About Ben Traverse

Traverse is a Michigan-based folksinger, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and "archivist of sound." According to their website Ben,

offers their voice and instruments in service to something far greater than the self: a collective memory, kept alive through oral tradition...They’ve made it their mission to collect, teach, and breathe new life into traditional song, making sure these cultural heirlooms don’t gather dust.

As a Great Lakes State, Michigan carries a rich maritime heritage that is still prevalent to this day like historic Fishtown in Leland, where the legacy of sailors and fisheries lives on.

I hope this turns out to be a successful event so the Portage library can keep hosting Ben year after year! Find out more on this event here.

