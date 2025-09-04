Portage District Library Hosting Sea Shanty Singalong

Portage District Library Hosting Sea Shanty Singalong

Photo by National Historical Museum of Sweden (NHM) on Unsplash

No previous sea shanty singing experience is required!

The viral TikTok trend has given the centuries-old tradition new life in the digital era. Now, Great Lakes area shantyman Ben Traverse is hosting a communal sing-along experience-- and you're invited.

"Pirates weren’t good singers, and you don’t have to be either!" - Portage District Library

Who could escape those viral sea shanties on TikTok? Not me! There’s just something oddly catchy, and kind of haunting, like echoes of a long-forgotten life at sea. Admit it-- you've belted out your own version of "Hoist the Colors" in the shower, haven't you?

The Portage District Library is inviting all residents, members and non-members alike, to take part in the tradition of communal singing as Traverse leads a rousing round of sea shanty singalongs.

Save the date for Saturday, September 6 as your ship sets sail for the Portage District Library located at 300 Library Lane. The event begins at 2:00 p.m. and registration is required, although being a library member isn't.

About Ben Traverse

Traverse is a Michigan-based folksinger, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and "archivist of sound." According to their website Ben,

offers their voice and instruments in service to something far greater than the self: a collective memory, kept alive through oral tradition...They’ve made it their mission to collect, teach, and breathe new life into traditional song, making sure these cultural heirlooms don’t gather dust.

As a Great Lakes State, Michigan carries a rich maritime heritage that is still prevalent to this day like historic Fishtown in Leland, where the legacy of sailors and fisheries lives on.

I hope this turns out to be a successful event so the Portage library can keep hosting Ben year after year! Find out more on this event here.

Filed Under: Kalamazoo, Kalamazoo News, portage, Portage District Library
Categories: Articles, Events

