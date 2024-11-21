A multi-million dollar project is in the works to save Michigan's historic lakeside community, Fishtown.

Located along the Leland River next to Lake Michigan the small fishing community has been ranked among the Top 10 Best Small Towns in the U.S. by Travel + Leisure, among other accolades.

Each year about 300,000 tourists visit the charming village of shanties that appear to be ripped right out of a movie! To me, Fishtown looks like Ryan Reynolds seaside home in the movie The Proposal, starring fellow Michigan resident Sandra Bullock.

For over 100 years the community has remained relatively unchanged-- until now.

Unfortunately, the climate crisis and fluctuating water levels are threatening the future of Fishtown; that's where the Fishtown Preservation Society comes in! According to Bridge Michigan a $3.5 million project has been in the works to raise the foundations of these historic shanties.

This month work began on the historic Ice House. Fishtown Leland shared the update on social media writing:

Today it begins—The rehabilitation of Fishtown's Ice House! The building had begun to twist and droop. Construction teams will be here through the winter to give her a new foundation and straighten her bones. More to come!

In order to raise the foundation of the Ice House crews needed to physically move the buildings and shanties surrounding it. That include coffee shack Leland Brew:

Clearly this is no small undertaking, but I'm so thankful for the Leland Preservation Society and its contributors who realize what a gem Fishtown is and understand the importance of preserving it for years to come.

