When you think of the wealthiest towns in Michigan, big cities with plenty of amenities and entertainment may come to mind first. However, high-end households can be found in one surprising locale, as one small town has been named the richest in the Great Lakes state.

This Michigan Community Is The Richest Small Town In The State

Go Banking Rates ranked America's wealthiest small towns that may not come to mind when you think of glitz and glamour. These quieter communities and small towns offer a unique blend of the best aspects of both small-town and city living, creating a desirable, albeit sometimes exclusive, environment. And you'll find a small pocket of wealth in one small town in Michigan where the average value for a home is well over $1,000,000.

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

Coming in at #11 on the list of America's wealthiest small towns is Orchard Lake Village. Where the average household income is over $200,000 and home prices range from $370,000 for a two-bedroom ranch-style residence to $4 million for a six-bedroom multi-story new construction. Many of the in-demand homes in Orchard Lake Village are along the waterfront, offering breathtaking views of the area.

Unsplash Unsplash loading...

Orchard Lake Village isn't only the richest small town in Michigan, but it also ranks among the Top 50 best places to live in the state.

Canva Canva loading...

Niche ranked Orchard Lake Village as one of the best places to live in the Great Lakes state. Niche says Orchard Lake Village ranks high for offering residents a rural feel with plenty of parks for outdoor fun, highly rated public schools, and a great place for retirees as well.

The 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan in 2025: Complete Countdown WARNING: The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked The following countdown requires a sense of humor. I asked ChatGPT to use US Census data, including median household income, the percentage of college degree holders, median home value, the percentage of residents working in management, population density, and more, to determine the 100 Snobbiest Cities in Michigan. Here's the countdown to #1: Gallery Credit: Scott Clow