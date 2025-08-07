Amazon Refund Texts Sent To Michigan Residents Are Scams

In a world where we pay so much and security is a main priority; we surely deal with a lot of scams on what seems to be a daily basis. Scammers are attacking in every way possible including phishing emails and texts, door to door scams, phone calls, and even package delivery. No matter what it is we do to protect ourselves we can't seem to escape the scams.

The most recent scam to affect residents in Michigan is a fake package scam, where scammers are leaving packages on doorsteps with QR codes. If the resident scans the QR code, then the scammer may have access to their personal or financial information. At the end of the day, scammers are looking to either take your money or use your sensitive information for identity theft.

This time, another scam is affecting Michigan residents, this time by way of a phishing text that would trick just about anyone. Amazon has become the king of online shopping, and many people receive email and text alerts about their order. Unfortunately, not every text you receive is truly from Amazon.

In fact, scammers have been posing as Amazon to try and get access to individuals' information and bank accounts. Mlive reports:

In the scam, the target will receive a text message offering a refund from Amazon after the company’s “routine quality inspection” determined the person received a product that was faulty or had been recalled. A full refund is offered, and the individual is told they do not have to return the item.

The target is then prompted to click on the link to receive their refund, except the link is the scam. Clicking this link could unknowingly download malware on to your device or give the scammer access to your information. The FTC reminds everyone to refrain from clicking on links, double check your Amazon account, and report all scam messages.