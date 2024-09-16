One of America’s Favorite Fast Food Chains Will Bring 30 New Locations to Michigan

Is this one of your favorites?

I remember when it was tough times for fast food fanatics here in Michigan as our favorite chain from afar was only considered a road trip treat; now they're set to expand their presence here in the Great Lakes States!

Actually, what is the state of fast food chains nowadays?

I recently came across a headline discussing the state of Steak and Shake restaurants across America and how their name appears to be quickly disappearing from the fast food conversation.

How is it some chains thrive while others are struggling to stay afloat? Take, for example, fast casual chains like Ruby Tuesday, Chili's, and T.G.I.Fridays; where are they now?

No surprise, each year we see the same chains come out on top when it comes to America's favorite fast food restaurants. According to Delish the Top 5 most successful fast food chains include:

McDonald’s ($53.1 billion) Starbucks ($31.6 billion) Chick-fil-A ($21.6 billion) Taco Bell ($15 billion) Wendy’s ($12.3 billion)

That's why Scott Mayson, Area Director for the Midwest Region, Chick-Fil-A plans to expand its footprint here in Michigan:

When looking to identify new opportunities to serve Guests and support local communities and economic development, expanding our presence in Michigan was a clear next step

WWMT reports the Georgia-based fast food chain plans to add 25 to 30 locations in Michigan by the year 2028. Several are already planned for 2025 including Jackson and Benton Harbor.

I remember a time when the only Michigan location was the Chick-Fil-A on the Eastern Michigan University campus now we have over 30 restaurants in the state-- and counting!

