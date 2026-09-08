Earlier this year, US-131 Motorsports Park underwent major improvements to its shutdown and pit areas ahead of one of the biggest events the track in Martin, Michigan has hosted in decades.

Here's What You Need to Know About the Big Event:

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NHRA's 75th Anniversary Brings Historic Race to West Michigan

The National Hot Rod Association, better known as NHRA, is bringing national drag racing back to Michigan for the first time since 1960. The 2026 Dodge NHRA Great Lakes Nationals presented by Mopar, is set to take place the weekend of September 18.

Even more exciting is the fact that it's the first NHRA national event ever held at US-131 Motorsports Park!

This is a big deal for racing fans. Not only is this a first for the Martin speedway, but this isn't just any regular race. This event opens the NHRA's six-race Countdown to the Championship, meaning the drivers are entering the final stretch of the season with a championship title on the line.

If you've never been to an NHRA event before, there's plenty to see throughout the weekend. This event will feature some of the biggest classes in professional drag racing, including Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Fans can also check out the midway, meet drivers, and get autographs throughout the weekend. Featured racing legends include: Shirley Muldowney, Connie Kalitta, and Doug Kalitta.

Friday and Saturday will be qualifying sessions, with the "big show" getting underway Sunday morning with professional eliminations beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Single day tickets for adults range from $56.75 - $86.75. Juniors (12 & under) are free in General Admission areas with a paid adult. Tickets for ages 12+ are $25. Three-day event passes are also available. Click here for complete ticketing information.

Nine Michigan-Born NASCAR Drivers With Notable Wins These guys started their engines in the Mitten State before finding themselves in the winner's circle. Gallery Credit: Jacob Harrison