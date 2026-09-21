7 Brew Is Coming To Plainwell As Chain Expands In Michigan

7 Brew Is Coming To Plainwell As Chain Expands In Michigan

Lauren G/TSM

If you’ve never heard of 7 Brew, you must be living under a rock. The Arkansas-based coffee and craft beverage chain is continuing its Michigan takeover, with yet another new location in the works here in West Michigan.

7 Brew Is Bringing Its Popular Drive-Thru To Plainwell

WKFR logo
Get our free mobile app

How Soon Can We Expect New Plainwell 7 Brew to Open?

Originally a small coffee stand in Northwest Arkansas, 7 Brew has now expanded with over 700 locations across 38 different states. In Michigan, 7 Brew has already grown to include 17 drive-thrus of their own, with more on the way soon.

Thanks to my local Allegan County Informed Facebook group, I had head rumors a 7 Brew location was planned for Plainwell, but I didn't expect it to take shape so quickly!

My fiancé and I were headed through town on our way to the Allegan County Fair, and I snapped a picture as soon as I saw that familiar blue coffee stand in front of Walgreens on M-89.

7 Brew via Instagram
7 Brew via Instagram

As much as I did love the delicious cinnamon bun iced coffee drink that our local 7 Brew on Gull Road in Kalamazoo was so kind to drop off, upon hearing of Plainwell's new 7 Brew my first thought was, "Oh, this is just an accident waiting to happen."

I'm sure it's by design that 7 Brew chooses these high-traffic, high-visibility areas as the perfect location for their coffee stand, but here's the thing-- so did everyone else.

7 Brew Coffee
Jess Poxson/TSM

Just along that busy stretch of M-89 in Plainwell, there's already a Biggby coffee, the new Dunkin' location next to Taco Bell, and a new Tropical Smoothie Café, which also has a drive-thru. Starbucks is only just down the road, and now 7 Brew and all of its traffic are right smack in the middle of it all.

Didn't you see how out of control traffic got when 7 Brew did their NeeDoh giveaway?

That promotion drew enormous crowds to 7 Brew locations across West Michigan, with traffic backups becoming a major part of the conversation online. There were even reports of a woman being arrested in Holland after she cut into the drive-thru line and made contact with another vehicle:

And that's what has me wondering: What is Plainwell's M-89 corridor going to look like when 7 Brew officially opens? Just, buckle up, is all I'm saying.

Dutch Bros. Is a Delicious Spot For Coffee And Lansing, Michigan Absolutely Needs One

During a visit to Arizona, I discovered a delicious treasure trove of coffees, teas, smoothies, shakes, slushies, and more...all available at one place: Dutch Bros. After taking a look through these pictures, perhaps you'll understand why we absolutely need this chain to come to Lansing, Michigan.

Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

7Brew Coffee

7Brew Coffee recently opened its store in Amarillo, Texas. It is located at 2110 S. Western.

Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford

Tell Us What You Put in Your Coffee and We'll Describe Your Personality

Did you know that what you add or don't add to your morning coffee speaks volumes about your inner self? See if these coffee drinker profiles don't match up exactly with the personalities of people that you know. These observations might help you to understand people you're meeting for the first time as well.
Filed Under: business opening, Coffee, Otsego, Plainwell, west michigan
Categories: Articles, Food, News

More From WKFR