If you’ve never heard of 7 Brew, you must be living under a rock. The Arkansas-based coffee and craft beverage chain is continuing its Michigan takeover, with yet another new location in the works here in West Michigan.

7 Brew Is Bringing Its Popular Drive-Thru To Plainwell

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How Soon Can We Expect New Plainwell 7 Brew to Open?

Originally a small coffee stand in Northwest Arkansas, 7 Brew has now expanded with over 700 locations across 38 different states. In Michigan, 7 Brew has already grown to include 17 drive-thrus of their own, with more on the way soon.

Thanks to my local Allegan County Informed Facebook group, I had head rumors a 7 Brew location was planned for Plainwell, but I didn't expect it to take shape so quickly!

My fiancé and I were headed through town on our way to the Allegan County Fair, and I snapped a picture as soon as I saw that familiar blue coffee stand in front of Walgreens on M-89.

7 Brew via Instagram 7 Brew via Instagram

As much as I did love the delicious cinnamon bun iced coffee drink that our local 7 Brew on Gull Road in Kalamazoo was so kind to drop off, upon hearing of Plainwell's new 7 Brew my first thought was, "Oh, this is just an accident waiting to happen."

I'm sure it's by design that 7 Brew chooses these high-traffic, high-visibility areas as the perfect location for their coffee stand, but here's the thing-- so did everyone else.

Jess Poxson/TSM 7 Brew Coffee

Just along that busy stretch of M-89 in Plainwell, there's already a Biggby coffee, the new Dunkin' location next to Taco Bell, and a new Tropical Smoothie Café, which also has a drive-thru. Starbucks is only just down the road, and now 7 Brew and all of its traffic are right smack in the middle of it all.

Didn't you see how out of control traffic got when 7 Brew did their NeeDoh giveaway?

That promotion drew enormous crowds to 7 Brew locations across West Michigan, with traffic backups becoming a major part of the conversation online. There were even reports of a woman being arrested in Holland after she cut into the drive-thru line and made contact with another vehicle:

And that's what has me wondering: What is Plainwell's M-89 corridor going to look like when 7 Brew officially opens? Just, buckle up, is all I'm saying.

Dutch Bros. Is a Delicious Spot For Coffee And Lansing, Michigan Absolutely Needs One During a visit to Arizona, I discovered a delicious treasure trove of coffees, teas, smoothies, shakes, slushies, and more...all available at one place: Dutch Bros. After taking a look through these pictures, perhaps you'll understand why we absolutely need this chain to come to Lansing, Michigan. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

7Brew Coffee 7Brew Coffee recently opened its store in Amarillo, Texas. It is located at 2110 S. Western. Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford