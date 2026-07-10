Nearly 5000 Votes Crowned The Best Ice Cream Shops In Southwest Michigan
Five ice cream shops made the cut, and a few of the results might surprise people who thought they already knew the local favorites.
After nearly 5,000 votes, voting has finally ended. Did your favorite ice cream shop in Southwest Michigan land in the top 5? Get the full scoop below.
5 Best Ice Cream Shops in Southwest Michigan According to Your Votes
#5. Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop in Dowagiac
Address: 130 S Front St, Dowagiac, MI 49047
Tap here for Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop's website.
#4. Apple Knockers Ice Cream Parlor in Vicksburg
Address: 220 W Prairie St, Vicksburg, MI 49097
Tap here for Apple Knockers Ice Cream Parlor's website.
#3. Big Dipper in Schoolcraft
Address: 104 E Eliza St, Schoolcraft, MI 49087
Tap here for Big Dipper's website.
#2. Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor in Decatur
Address: 45502 M-51, Decatur, MI 49045
Tap here for Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor's website.
#1. Plainwell Ice Cream Co in Plainwell
Address: 621 E Bridge St, Plainwell, MI 49080
Tap here for Plainwell Ice Cream's website.
Don't see your favorite ice cream shop in Southwest Michigan in the top 5? See the full poll results below.
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Gallery Credit: Janna