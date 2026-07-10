Five ice cream shops made the cut, and a few of the results might surprise people who thought they already knew the local favorites.

After nearly 5,000 votes, voting has finally ended. Did your favorite ice cream shop in Southwest Michigan land in the top 5? Get the full scoop below.

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5 Best Ice Cream Shops in Southwest Michigan According to Your Votes

#5. Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop in Dowagiac

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Address: 130 S Front St, Dowagiac, MI 49047

Tap here for Caruso’s Candy and Soda Shop's website.

#4. Apple Knockers Ice Cream Parlor in Vicksburg

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Address: 220 W Prairie St, Vicksburg, MI 49097

Tap here for Apple Knockers Ice Cream Parlor's website.

#3. Big Dipper in Schoolcraft

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Address: 104 E Eliza St, Schoolcraft, MI 49087

Tap here for Big Dipper's website.

#2. Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor in Decatur

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Address: 45502 M-51, Decatur, MI 49045

Tap here for Hayloft Ice Cream Parlor's website.

#1. Plainwell Ice Cream Co in Plainwell

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Address: 621 E Bridge St, Plainwell, MI 49080

Tap here for Plainwell Ice Cream's website.

Don't see your favorite ice cream shop in Southwest Michigan in the top 5? See the full poll results below.

Read More: One Of Michigan’s Best Pasty Shops Has Quietly Closed

Read More: One Of Michigan’s Best Pasty Shops Has Quietly Closed

Looking for the best ice cream spots just North of the Kalamazoo area? We have you covered. Scroll down to see the best ice cream shops in Grand Rapids.

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