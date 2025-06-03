Your Guide to 2025 Pride Celebrations in Southwest Michigan

Happy Pride 2025!

The month of June is dedicated to celebrating love, diversity, and inclusion of queer culture and community. Here's your guide to local Pride gatherings across Southwest Michigan this year:

I must say, it's endearing to watch many of these small town festivals return bigger and better year after year. It seems like just yesterday I was attending the first ever Pride celebration in my little hometown of Allegan. Now, Allegan, Out Loud! is preparing to host its 4th annual event.

Read More: 5 Most LGBTQ+ Friendly Cities in Michigan

Time certainly does fly!

With Pride Month officially underway some communities already have festivities underway such as Saugatuck, Michigan who kicked off Pride events at The Dunes on Sunday, June 1.

This should come as no surprise seeing as Saugatuck was recently given the honor of being named one of the top LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in the world by Lonely Planet.

However, we're only just getting started! There are plenty of Pride celebrations happening in Michigan this summer-- and not only during the month of June. Find more information below:

