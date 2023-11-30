These 5 Michigan Cities Are Among The Most LGBTQ-Friendly In The State

Michigan is full of PRIDE!

Over the past several years we've seen pride for the LGBTQ+ community spread across the state. Even small communities like Allegan and Three Rivers have started hosting their own annual Pride celebrations and events.

The LGBTQ+ community has even made headways on the state level as earlier this year Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new bipartisan legislation which reaffirms legal protections for sexual orientation and expands the rights and freedoms for LGBTQ+ throughout the state.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Municipal Equality Index (MEI) which, "examines how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are of LGBTQ+ people who live and work there", annually ranks over 506 cities across the 50 United States and gives them a score based on 49 different criteria such as:

non-discrimination laws

workplace inclusivity

domestic partner benefits

bullying prevention policies

See who tops the list of friendliest communities for LGBTQ+ in Michigan below: