This inclusive and welcoming community in Michigan has been named among the top LGBTQ+ travel destinations in the world.

The small lakeside town is known to celebrate diversity and the arts and has even been named among the most picturesque towns in America. It's certainly one of our favorite places to visit in the summer!

Queer-centric political and cultural publication The Advocate recently highlighted 15 of the top LGBTQ+ friendly destinations across the globe. The guide, published by travel source Lonely Planet,

covers 50 LGBTQ-friendly destinations worldwide with relevant interviews and tips...for queer travelers. The guide also provides important safety information for each destination.

According to Lonely Planet nearly 60% of LGBTQ+ travelers report experiencing discrimination while on vacation. Well-known among Michiganders as a safe haven for the queer community, Saugatuck, Michigan is featured on this list.

Michigan’s picturesque Saugatuck and Douglas might be the most gay-friendly communities in the state, with gay resorts, restaurants, and nightlife as well as plenty of secluded lakeshore dunes to sport your latest Speedo for the boys. - Lonely Planet

While we love Saugatuck for its small town charm and spectacular lakeside views, we love the friendly and inclusive vibes you'll find year-round. A few of our favorite notable stops to check out are:

