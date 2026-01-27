Portage, you don't have very much longer to say your final farewells to Peace, Love and Little Donuts on S. Westnedge.

After the donut shop opened their location at 6043 S. Westnedge in 2017 ownership changed hands and the franchise celebrated their grand re-opening in May 2022. Now, it sounds as though Rachel Drumm is ready to close the final chapter of Peace, Love and Little Donuts.

Get our free mobile app

We are certainly sad to hear of another small business closure. What will you miss most about Peace, Love and Little Donuts?

For us, it's their weekly Gluten Friendly Day!

If you've been following the business' Facebook page you'll know the shop has faced many ups and downs, everything from inclement weather to the owner's health issues. In this era of uncertainty with tariffs on goods and ingredients, rising inflation costs, and staffing issues, I can't imagine things have gotten any easier.

When one of Peace, Love and Little Donuts' most recent posts came across my feed I wasn't sure if this was in regard to another temporary closure of the shop or not. Sadly, it seems this time around it's permanent:

Peace, Love and Little Donuts Peace, Love and Little Donuts of Portage via Facebook loading...

According to the Peace, Love and Little Donuts website there are still several franchise locations across Michigan including: Traverse City, Northville, and Rochester Hills.

About the Company:

Peace, Love and Little Donuts was founded in Pittsburgh in 2008 creating funkadelic donuts with a hippie flair. Today the company has grown to include locations in 12 states such as Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, and beyond.

Donut Created By 4th Grade Battle Creek Student Added To Sweetwater's Menu In May, the students of Beadle Lake Elementary were asked to design a donut and then write a persuasive letter to Sweetwater’s in Battle Creek. This is how it all went down Gallery Credit: Harper Creek Community Schools