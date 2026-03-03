Area residents are urged to prepare for a planned overnight power outage on Saturday, March 7. So, if you wake up Sunday morning and the clocks feel off, it’s not just Daylight Saving Time-- it’s also the outage.

Don't forget we "Spring Forward" this Sunday!

Get our free mobile app

A press release from Consumers Energy estimates that nearly 1,200 residents will lose power starting at 11:00 p.m. while line workers perform system upgrades. Residents in the affected area should be prepared to be without electricity until as late as 7:00 a.m. the following morning, March 8.

Consumers Energy is committed to investing in the electric system in Galesburg, and these upgrades will help strengthen reliability for our customers...This work ensures families and businesses in the community have the dependable energy they need today and well into the future. -- Steve Herrygers, senior executive director of high voltage distribution

According to the release postcards were mailed to affected customers in the work area, which is centered around Galesburg near the Augusta Drive and I-94 area:

Galesburg Michigan Power Outage Outage Map - Consumers Energy loading...

Consumers Energy often schedules work like this overnight, when many people are asleep, to minimize disruptions to businesses or other activities. If work needs to be rescheduled, the backup date is Saturday, March 14, from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. the next day.

These necessary system upgrades are never convenient, but hopefully the only hassle to your routine will be correcting the time on your stove clock, which you would have had to do anyways! Customers should call Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050 if they have questions or concerns.

These Communities Are The Friendliest Places To Live In Michigan Nextdoor released its list of the friendliest neighborhoods in Michigan based on real neighbor interactions on the Nextdoor platform. Gallery Credit: Canva, Jessica Poxson